Major diversions in place ahead of Great Junction Street roadworks

It could be a rather hectic Monday for many drivers across the Capital.

Roadworks will begin on Great Junction Street, between Bonnington Road and Ferry Road and Coburg Street for up to 3 weeks.

As a result of the works, Great Junction Street will be closed (towards Leith Walk) ⛔️from 9.30am Monday January 8 with traffic being diverted via Commercial Street and Constitution Street.

The roadworks will add on to journeys for commuters travelling through Leith.

As well as diversions, there will parking restrictions will be in place.

Drivers have been urged to plan ahead and leave in extra time if possible.