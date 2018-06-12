Major roadworks planned for Queensferry Road throughout June and July

Have your say

Drivers face delays from the next week due to cabling work affecting a major route in the Capital

Scottish Power are carrying out cabling work on Clermiston Road North and Quality Street from 17th June and Queensferry Road throughout July.

Until the end of June, Quality Street will be closed to Northbound traffic with no access to Davidson’s Mains from Queensferry Road or Craigcrook Road.

There will be 3-way temporary traffic lights at Corbiehill Road to Main Street junction.

Clermiston Road North will also be closed from June 17 - July 28.

Queensderry Road will have work carried out from July 1 until July 28 with the outside lane closed in both directions on the route.

All work will be carried out from 9am.