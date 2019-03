Have your say

Two vans have been involved in an accident on the M8, causing major traffic delays for people travelling into Edinburgh.

Traffic Scotland have warned motorists to expect queues of long traffic following the incident.

The crash occurred on the M8 between junction 5 and 6.

One driver tweeted: “Eastbound traffic very heavy on A8 into Corstorphine, causing delays also on Drum Brae as roundabout becomes blocked preventing exit and entry.”