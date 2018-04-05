Major works to close one of city’s busiest roads

MAJOR resurfacing works are set to partially close one of the Capital’s busiest roads for up to three months from Monday, it has been announced.

The £1.5 million project to improve a stretch of the A7 between Newington Road and Hunter Square will mostly take place overnight, but city transport bosses have warned some ‘off-peak’ works will continue into the daytime.

Temporary diversions are expected to be in place during the course of the project, which also include upgrades to three major junctions, while some on-street parking may also be suspended.

The junctions at East Preston Street, Bernard Terrace and West Richmond Street are all set to be worked on during the course of the resurfacing, but council sources said the majority of the works will take place overnight to keep disruption to a minimum.

Transport convener, councillor Lesley Macinnes, said: “These are very significant works to vastly improve the quality of the road surface and travel experience for everyone heading in or out of town along the A7, whether they’re walking or going by bike, bus or car.”

“We recognise that major projects like these unfortunately can’t happen without some inconvenience to people’s daily routines and we will make every effort to communicate alternative routes and to keep noise and disruption to a minimum.”

She added: “This is a major £1.5m investment in one of Edinburgh’s principal arterial routes and I’m sure everyone who lives, works or commutes along the route will welcome the improvements.”

