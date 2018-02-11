Man, 29, left with serious injuries after Queensferry Crossing crash

POLICE are appealing for information after a serious road traffic collision on the Queensferry Crossing.

The one vehicle collision happened at around 8:10pm on Saturday on the southbound carriageway at junction 1A and involved a red BMW 3 series.

A 29-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Sergeant Scott Sneddon said: “Our investigations into the collision are ongoing and we are reviewing CCTV as well as speaking to a number of witnesses. We would urge anyone who hasn’t spoken to us but saw the vehicle prior to the collision, or the incident itself to come forward.”