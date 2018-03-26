Man arrested after police chase through Midlothian village

Have your say

A man has been arrested following a police chase through a Midlothian village.

Police pursued a motorbike through Bilston on Sunday night after the biker allegedly failed to stop following police instruction.

A man has been arrested charged with a number of road traffic offences.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A male has been arrested and charged with various road traffic offences after a motorcycle failed to stop for police tonight and a pursuit ensued in the Bilston area of Midlothian.

“A report had been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

