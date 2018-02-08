Man arrested in Oxgangs over ‘sexual advance’ towards 7-year-old

A man has been arrested in Oxgangs over allegations he made “sexual advances” towards a seven-year-old girl at a bus stop.

The 45-year-old, who has not yet been named, reportedly threatened to “sexually assault” the girl as she waited to board a bus at the bottom of Oxgangs Avenue on Tuesday.

The man then confronted the girl’s father, putting on “black leather gloves and preparing to assault him,” though he then escaped on a number five bus heading West.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh have arrested a 45-year-old man in connection with a report of inappropriate comments being made in Oxgangs Avenue on Tuesday February 6.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing.”