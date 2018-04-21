Man arrested over ‘serious assault’ in Kirkcaldy

Have your say

A man has been arrested over an alleged serious assault in Fife.

The incident was reported to have taken place at around 4pm in Miller Street, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday.

A 35-year-old is alleged to have seriously assaulted a 48-year-old man and has been arrested.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Fife have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the serious assault of a 48-year-old man in the Miller Street area of Kirkcaldy, which took place at around 4pm on Saturday, April 21.

“Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland.”

