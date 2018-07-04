Man charged after armed robbery at city centre Papa John’s

Police in Edinburgh have arrested and charged a 28-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery in the city centre.

The incident took place at Papa John’s on South Clerk Street around 11.15am on Friday June 22.

A 21-year-old staff member was approached in the basement area of the premises, where they were threatened, and a four-figure sum of cash was subsequently stolen.

READ MORE: Worker in Edinburgh Papa John’s restaurant held up in armed robbery

Detectives have thanked the public for their support during the investigation.

The 28-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday 4th July.