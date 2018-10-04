Man charged after assistant struck by object at Livingston v Rangers clash

A man has been charged after an assistant referee was struck with a coin during a football match.

The incident happened during the game between Livingston and Rangers at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday 30th September.

The 30-year-old is scheduled to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday October 5.

Superintendent Craig Smith, Event Commander for the match, said: “As a result of this incident we received an overwhelming number of calls from the public, who shared our position that such behaviour was totally unacceptable.

“I’d like to thank both sets of supporters, the respective clubs and the general public for their assistance during this investigation.”