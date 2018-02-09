Man charged after ‘preying on elderly’ in designer clothing scam

Police have charged a 56-year-old man in connection with a doorstep fraud scam which saw him offer bogus designer clothing.

Police were alerted after a bank in Bathgate stopped an elderly man from withdrawing a three-figure sum of cash to pay a bogus caller who had offered counterfeit designer clothing for sale.

The 56-year-old appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday February 7.

Police have since issued a warning to those who may be more vulnerable.

Inspector Jamie Campbell of Livingston Police Station said: “We recommend that people never buy things from sellers in the street or who turn up announced at the door.

“Those who commit such crimes, like bogus callers and rogue traders, are extremely convincing in how they approach and interact with potential victims.

“Anyone can be convinced by the lies these criminals come out with.

“Anyone who feels threatened, pressurised or suspicious of a caller should call police on 999 immediately. The local Trading Standards service at the council is also committed to tackling this type of unscrupulous crime.”

Those who have been offered items for sale in similar suspicious circumstances have been urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1816 of Tuesday 6th February or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police have also issued advice on how to prevent door step crime at www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/personal-safety/doorstep-crime-and-bogus-callers