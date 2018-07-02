Man charged following Queensferry Street serious assault

A 32-year-old man has been charged with serious assault following a city centre street brawl in the early hours of Sunday.

Around 40 officers swarmed to Queensferry Street in the West End at about 3.45am on Sunday following a report of a disturbance.

Three men aged 32, 31 and 26 were taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

Police are continuing with enquiries.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 32-year-old man was arrested and has been charged in connection with a serious assault.

“He was scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday 2nd July.

“Enquiries continue and anyone with information is urged to contact Gayfield CID via 101, quoting incident 1020 of 1st July, or report this anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Queensferry Street – one of the city’s busiest bus routes – was cordoned off from the early hours of the morning until around 1pm while police carried out their investigations.

Neighbouring Hope Street was also closed to traffic. Pedestrians were being asked to take alternative routes

Businesses and restaurants within the cordon area, from Shandwick Place to Melville Street, remained closed as police combed the area.

French eatery Patisserie Maxime was among outlets to shut.

