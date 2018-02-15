Man charged in connection with serious city centre assault

A man has been charged following a serious assault outside a city centre bar.

The assault occurred around 7:50pm on Saturday 3 February near to the Phoenix Bar on Broughton Street.

A 54-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the incident in which a 51-year-old man sustained serious facial injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.

The 54-year-old is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.