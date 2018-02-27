Man charged in connection with spate of Edinburgh bicycle thefts

POLICE have charged a man in connection with a spate of pedal bike thefts over the space of two years.

Officers investigated the theft of 13 bicycles between March 2015 and May 2017 from addresses in Balcarres Street, Causewayside, Downfield Place, Pollock Halls, Dean Street, North Pilrig Heights, Heron Place, Salimaker Road, Easter Dalry Wynd, Riccarton, Western Harbour View, Craighouse Gardens and Dalkeith Road.

Police inquiries have revealed that the bikes were allegedly being sold online via Gumtree and officers have reported a 23-year-old man to the Procurator Fiscal.

Chief Inspector Alan Carson, Local Area Commander for South West Edinburgh said: “Across Edinburgh pedal bikes are utilised by a large portion of our communities for commuting and recreation and thefts like these can have a significant impact on victims.

“We investigate all reports of bike theft thoroughly to identify those responsible and return bikes to their rightful owners.

“If you wish to report the theft of a bicycle, or have information relating to such crimes then please contact us via 101.”

