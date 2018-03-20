Man charged over Brunswick Street off licence robbery

A man has been arrested and charged following a robbery at an off licence in Edinburgh earlier this month.

Cash was stolen in the robbery at Oddbins on Brunswick Street on the evening of Sunday March 4.

A 50-year-old man was detained in police custody and appeared before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday March 19, where he was remanded in custody pending his next appearance.

As well as charges in connection with the robbery, he has also been charged following the recovery of a quantity of drugs from a car and a property on Lady Nairne Place in Edinburgh on Friday March 16.

Two further men, aged 28 and 44, have been arrested and charged in connection with this drugs seizure and were also detained for court.

