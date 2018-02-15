Man could be ‘permanently disfigured’ after Niddrie assault

A man subjected to a serious assault while out walking his dog could be permanently disfigured due to the facial injuries he received.

The incident happened around 7:10pm last Sunday, when a 26-year-old man was walking his dog within the grounds of the Jack Kane Centre at Hunters Halls Park.

He was approached by an unknown man who subsequently assaulted the 26-year-old, resulting in him sustaining a serious laceration to his face.

The victim’s dog then lunged at the man, knocking the suspect to the ground.

The suspect subsequently left the area, possibly in the direction of the bridge leading to the Niddrie Marischal area. It is unknown whether the suspect was bitten by the dog.

The 26-year-old later attended the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was treated and subsequently released.

Police were contacted the next day and are now appealing for witnesses.

The suspect is described as a white man with a medium build who is around 6ft in height. He was wearing a dark coloured parka-style jacket and dark grey tracksuit/jogging bottoms.

Detective Constable Peter Gilzean of Edinburgh Division’s Violence Reduction Unit said: “This was violent attack which has left the victim badly shaken. It could also result in the victim being permanently disfigured.

“We are eager to trace the man responsible for this attack as soon as possible. I would ask anyone who was in the Hunters Halls Park area on the evening of Sunday, February 11, and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience.”

Those with information are asked to contact officers at the Violence Reduction Unit on 101, quoting incident number 1804 of February 12, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.