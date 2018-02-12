Man denies raping drunk woman who was incapable of consent

A man has gone on trial accused of raping a drunk woman said to be incapable of consenting to sex.

Arron Hunt, 35, denies the charge and has lodged a special defence claiming that the 29-year-old single mum willingly had intercourse with him.

His alleged victim claimed she wakened to find Hunt kissing her and fondling her breasts while repeatedly retelling her: “I love you.”

She claimed she “froze” and was unable to move while he groped and raped her.

When she “regained control” of her body a few minutes afterwards, she said she rushed to her friend’s bedroom and told her: “Wake up. Wake up. I’ve just been raped! You need to phone 999.”

She added: “I was so shocked, stunned by what happened and scared.”

The jury at the High Court at Livingston heard evidence had been agreed that Hunt and his alleged victim had intercourse at an address in Whitburn, West Lothian, between 6am and 8am on 27 November 2016. Forensic analysis of DNA swabs taken from each of them confirming sexual contact was also agreed.

The Crown allege that Hunt assaulted the woman by kissing her when she was asleep, under the influence of alcohol and incapable of giving or withholding her consent, raped her to her injury.

The mother-of-two said in evidence that she had met Hunt at Grand Central nightclub in Livingston, West Lothian, in the early hours of that Sunday morning.

The restaurant supervisor – who can’t be named for legal reasons – admitted she was “a bit tipsy” but described herself as being “happy, bubbly, chatty and outgoing” and “having fun”.

She said, she and her friends heard Irish accents in the club’s smoking shelter and started chatting to Hunt and his companions Shane McDonagh and James Murray.

She told the court: “I was trying to do the Irish accent. When I finished my cigarette, we went back in and ordered another drink.

“We kept passing each other and talking to each other throughout the night and ended up all hanging out as a big group.

“I was getting attention off of Arron and off Shane so I was talking to them. They were giving me compliments and I liked it, and I did kiss Arron. I kissed Shane as well.”

Asked if it was a “romantic” kiss she said: “Yes.” But she added: “I said to him (Arron) that if he was looking for a one-night stand that I’m not that type of girl and he should look elsewhere.

“He said he wasn’t looking for that, that he wanted to get to know me. I told Shane the same thing that I told Arron.”

When the club closed at 4am, she said she and her friends were in a taxi outside when saw Shane walking alone and invited him if he and his friends wanted to go to a party at her friend’s house in Whitburn.

Once at the house, she said she told Hunt: “Remember I’m not shagging you tonight” but admitted they’d kissed again.

She told the court: “He was just being a bit flirty and I was just letting him know where he stood.”

She later went to sleep on a makeshift bed on the floor in the spare bedroom. Her voice trembling with emotion, she told how she wakened to feel hands on her body inside the duvet.

She said: “I heard words. I heard: ‘I love you’ and my name. It was Arron’s voice.

“To start with he had his hands on my breasts from behind. He came round to face me and tried to kiss me. His tongue kept hitting my teeth.”

Speaking through tears, she went on: “I froze. I froze. My eyes were closed and it was dark but I knew it was him. He just kept saying: ‘I love you.’

“Then he went round behind me again and pulled my knickers down. He ripped them off.”

Becoming increasingly distressed, she said Hunt then groped her and tried to force her legs apart.

She said: “The only thing I could do was to keep them closed with my hands. I felt violated.

“I froze and I wanted to move. I wanted to get him off me but my body wouldn’t move. I wanted it to so much but it just wouldn’t.”

After the alleged sex attack she said she went into her friend’s bedroom to wake her up.

She told the jury: “I said wake up, wake up. I’ve just been raped. You need to phone 999.

“I was so shocked, stunned by what happened and scared.”

The trial, before judge Lord Beckett, continues.