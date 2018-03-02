Man dies after collapsing on a bridge in East Lothian

Have your say

A MAN has died after falling ill while walking across a bridge in East Lothian.

A 20-year-old man, who has not yet been identified by police, collapsed while he was on the Nungate Bridge in Haddington at around 11am today.

The man was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, but later died.

Police are treating the death at unexplained and not suspicious.

A spokesman from Police Scotland said: “Police in East Lothian attended the Nungate Bridge in Haddington at around 10.45am following reports of a man having taken unwell.

“The 20-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he sadly passed away.”

Police will submit a report to the Procurator Fiscal.

