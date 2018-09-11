Man dies after collision with tram at Saughton Mains

Have your say

A man has tragically died after being struck by a tram in Saughton just after midday today.

Desperate attempts were made to save his life as witnesses reported seeing CPR performed on the man as he lay on the grass near the tram stop.

But the man sadly died of his injuries.

Edinburgh Trams said a full investigation into the incident was already underway.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to Saughton Tram Stop at around 12.15pm on Tuesday 11th September following a collision between a tram and a pedestrian. The man suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“No-one else was hurt in the collision.

“Tram services remain suspended whilst officers carry out a collision investigation and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference 1319 of 11th September.”

A witness on the scene said a body was lying on the grass and a tram driver was nearby “in shock” as a passerby gave CPR.

Transport Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “This is dreadfully sad news and I’d like to offer my deepest condolences to the gentleman’s family and friends. We are working closely with Police Scotland to investigate what happened.”

Council Leader Adam McVey passed on his regards.

He tweeted: “Thoughts are with all those affected. Emergency services are working closely with transport companies & Council.”

Cyclist Stuart Threlfall reported on Twitter that the incident on the Saughton Cycle Path tram line means Saughton Mains Street and the pavement on the north side of Stenhouse Drive has been shut to cyclists and pedestrians.

He advised cyclists use Stenhouse Drive as an alternative route.

