Man discovered in Edinburgh’s St Giles Kirk with no memory of who he is

A man was taken to hospital after being discovered in St Giles Cathedral with no memory of who he is or where he is from.

At around 6pm on Thursday 20 September, emergency services received a report of a male taking unwell within St Giles Cathedral.

READ MORE: Edinburgh news LIVE: the latest news traffic and weather from the Capital



He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he currently remains.

Officers have spoken with the man, who has no memory of his identity and is unable to assist with inquiries as to where he is from or any relatives that should be contacted.

Anyone who can help police with this investigation is asked to come forward.

The Evening News understands that consent would need to be given in order for officers to publish a photograph of the man.

The man is described as being white, in his early sixties with a medium build, short strawberry blond hair and bluish green eyes and glasses.

He was wearing a blue camouflage hat, Alpha Industria MA1 navy blue bomber jacket, navy blue jumper, red Timberland chequered shirt, green GE Feuchter Passau camouflage trousers and brown Timberland boots.

He also had a Porsche-design silver bracelet watch with a navy clock face and white dial and the days of the week written in Portuguese.

In addition, the male also has four tattoos which are of: a butterfly and on his upper left arm; a seahorse on his upper right arm; Chinese writing on the inner part of his upper left arm and Chinese writing on the inner part of his upper right arm.

Constable Lesley Jack from Howdenhall Police Station said: “This is a very unusual inquiry, as we have a member of the public, who has no idea about who he is, where he is from, or who we can call on his behalf.

“As is standard practice, we have reviewed all relevant missing people and the man does not match the description of anyone currently reported missing.

“We hope that by issuing this detailed description, someone will recognise this male and come forward to assist with our inquiries.

“If you do believe you can help please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Howdenhall Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 2518 of 30th September 2018.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital