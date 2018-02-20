Man ‘dragged out of his vehicle’ in attempted carjacking at retail park

A 24-year-old was dragged out his vehicle by two males in an attempted vehicle robbery outside a retail park.

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following the incident that happened at around 7.25pm on Monday February 19 outside the Carphone Warehouse store at Straiton Mains.

Although both men failed to steal the car, they made off from the area with the victim’s wallet.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and are asking anyone who can help with ongoing inquires to come forward.

Police have released descriptions of the suspects.

The first suspect is described as white, aged in his mid-20’s, around 6ft 1ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing a grey top with the hood pulled tight to his face, a red or orange scarf covering the lower part of his face, and grey tracksuit bottoms.

The second suspect is described as white, aged in his early 20’s, around 5ft 10ins tall and of heavy build. He was wearing a grey hoody with the hood up, grey tracksuit bottoms and a black beanie hat.

Detective Constable Laura Bowie from Dalkeith CID said: “This was an unprovoked attack with the victim showing extreme bravery to prevent the suspects from stealing his car.

“Thankfully the victim was not seriously injured and we are keen to trace those responsible.

“I would ask anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the Straiton Mains area, or has information that can help with our investigations, to contact officers immediately.”

Those with information can contact Dalkeith Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3425 of 19 February. Alternatively a report can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.