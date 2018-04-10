Man hid dead aunt at city flat to claim her benefits, court hears

A MAN has appeared in court accused of hiding the body of his elderly aunt and continuing to claim benefits for her care.

Carer John Macleod is alleged to have stored the body of his aunt Mina Macleod at two addresses while claiming Disability Living Allowance Care and Carers Allowance.

Macleod, from Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, is also said to have lied to his own mother and to police on numerous occasions about the whereabouts of his aunt.

It is claimed Macleod told his mother Sarah that Mina Macleod was alive and well and staying at a nursing home and at a flat in Madeira Street in Edinburgh.

Macleod, 55, appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today where he pleaded not guilty to four allegations.

Solicitor Jonathan Campbell, defending, said his client was currently receiving psychiatric and physical medical care as “his health has deteriorated quite substantially” since his arrest.

The brief said he hoped there might be “possible resolution” before any trial gets underway but added the case involves “quite significant complexity”.

Court papers fail to reveal the amount of money Macleod is alleged to have fraudulently claimed following his aunt’s death.

Macleod is alleged to have concealed the body of Mina Macleod within two homes in Edinburgh and Kirkintilloch between December 16, 2015 and August 10, 2016.

He is also said to have failed to notify the relevant authorities to the woman’s death, and to presenting to his mother, Sarah Macleod, and police officers his aunt was staying in a nursing home or at a home in Edinburgh’s Madeira Street between the same dates.

Further charges state Macleod fraudulently claimed Income Support, Carers Allowance and Disability Living Allowance Care following the death of the woman between the same dates.

Sheriff Norman McFadyen deferred the case to next month and released Macleod on bail.

