Man hid elderly aunt’s dead body for 8 months to claim her benefits

A MAN has admitted hiding the body of his dead aunt and continuing to claim benefits for her care.

John MacLeod stored the body of his elderly aunt Mina MacLeod over an eight-month period after she had died at an address at Madeira Street, in Edinburgh.

Carer MacLeod, of Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, then continued to receive cash sums of Income Support, Carers Allowance and Disability Living Allowance he was receiving for looking after the woman.

It is not yet known how much in benefits MacLeod has claimed illegally.

READ MORE: Man hid dead aunt at city flat to claim her benefits, court hears

MacLeod, 55, failed to inform the authorities of his relative’s death and even lied to his own mother that his aunt was alive and well and living at her Edinburgh home.

MacLeod pleaded guilty to four charges at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday.

The court was told a specific fiscal depute had been put in charge of the case and was still to prepare the agreed narration of the events leading up to MacLeod appearing in the dock.

Sheriff Michael O’Grady QC was told the narration will be read out to an open court at the sentencing hearing in June.

MacLeod admitted to repeatedly failing to inform the authorities of the death of Mina MacLeod whereby they were unable to conduct an investigation into her death, and to concealing the woman’s body at an address at Madeira Street, Edinburgh, between December 16, 2015 and August 10, 2016.

He also pleaded guilty to pretending to his mother on numerous occasions that his aunt was alive and residing at her home address.

MacLeod also admitted to claiming Income Support, Carers Allowance and Disability Living Allowance he was no longer entitled to claim between the same dates.

MacLeod will return to court for sentencing next month.