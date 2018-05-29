Man hospitalised after being bottled in West Lothian street

A man was taken to hospital following a serious assault in Blackburn.

Police in West Lothian ae appealing for witnesses after a man was hit by a bottle in an attack in Blackburn.

The incident happened around 11pm on Thursday 24th May in Riddochill Road.

A 19-year-old man was walking in the area when three men approached him.

One of the men struck the victim to the hand with a glass bottle.

The victim sustained serious injuries and attended at hospital for treatment.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify the attacker and the other members of his group and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles from Livingston CID said: “This appears to be an unprovoked attack, which resulted in the victim sustaining a painful injury to his had that required medical attention.

“At this time we do not have a description of the suspect, or the other two men in his company and so anyone who was within Rddochill Road on Thursday night and witnessed the assault should contact police immediately.

“I would also urge the other two men to get in touch and tell us the name of their friend, who was responsible for this incident.”

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 4982 of the 24th May. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.