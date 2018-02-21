Man in a ‘serious condition’ after lunchtime assault in Edinburgh

A man is in a serious condition after being assaulted on the corner of Clerk Street and Rankeillor Street in the Capital.

Police are investigating following a serious assault at 1.50pm on Tuesday, February 20, when 28-year-old man, who was with two men and a woman, became involved in a verbal exchange with two unknown men.

One of these men then subsequently attacked the 28-year-old.

Following the incident, the victim sustained serious head and facial injuries.

He was taken by the Scottish Ambulance Service to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment where he remains in a serious condition.

The suspect and his friend walked away in a northbound direction, crossing Clerk Street towards the former Odeon Cinema building before being lost to sight.

Police were called and officers are now investigating. A number 33 Lothian Buses vehicle was passing at the time of the attack and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the attack from the bus.

The suspect is described as white man in his early twenties with a slim build. He is around 5ft 8” to 5ft 10” in height with ginger hair.

He was wearing dark/black trousers, a dark coloured, a thigh length hooded jacket with a light coloured inner hood, a dark beanie hat and black trainers with a thick white sole.

Detective Inspector Clark Martin of Edinburgh’s Criminal Investigation Department said: “This was a violent attack which has left a man with extremely serious injuries.

“There were a number of people in the area at the time of this attack and we are eager to speak to anyone with information.

“I would ask anyone who was in the South Clerk Street area in the afternoon of Tuesday, February 20, and did witness this incident, to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience.”

Those with information can contact officers at Gayfield CID on 101, quoting incident number 1891 of February 20, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.