Man in court after alleged paedophile’s van torched

A man has appeared in court in connection with an incident in which alleged paedophile’s van was set on fire in West Lothian.

Paul McDaid, 36, appeared on petition at Livingston Sheriff Court charged with wilful fireraising.

His address was given as Armadale, West Lothian, where dozens of police were called to a major disturbance in the town’s Mayfield Drive on Monday evening.

McDaid, who was also accused of being in possession of a controlled drug, made no plea and was committed for further examination.

Bail was refused and he was remanded in custody. He is expected to appear again to be fully committed for trial next week.