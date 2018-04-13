Man jailed after attempted murder outside Edinburgh’s Kings Theatre

A man who attempted to kill his victim during an attack in Edinburgh’s city centre last year has been jailed.

At the High Court in Livingston on Friday 13th April, Gordon Moffat was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison following the incident on Tarvit Street during the evening of Thursday 28th September.

A 41-year-old man was standing within an alcove of the Kings Theatre when he was assaulted with a knife, sustaining various cuts and puncture wounds to his body and suffering the loss of a finger.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment before later being released.

Officers from Edinburgh’s Violence Reduction Unit carried out a robust investigation into this attack and Moffat was arrested the following day.

The 43-year-old was subsequently convicted of attempted murder at Edinburgh High Court on Friday 16th March.

Detective Constable Andy Cory from the Violence Reduction Unit said: “This was a violent and sustained attack, which left the victim with a life-changing injury.

“The VRU conducted a thorough investigation and Moffat was quickly identified, leading to a swift arrest.

“His sentence reflects the joint commitment of both Police Scotland and Crown Office in removing violent offenders, particulatly those who use weapons, from our communities.”