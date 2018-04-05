Man rescued from West Granton fire ‘in critical condition’

A man taken to hospital following a fire at a house at West Granton is in a critical condition.

The fire broke out at a residential property on West Granton Road at around 07:50 on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services confirmed yesterday that one man had been taken to hospital for further treatment.

The condition of the man, who was taken to St John’s in Livingston, has now been described as critical.

More than 20 fire fighters were called upon to tackle yesterday morning’s blaze, which is understood to have broken out on the top floor of a three-storey block of flats.

West Granton Road between Crewe Road North and Pilton Drive North was closed to traffic in both directions for more than an hour, with bus diversions put in place.

