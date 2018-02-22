Man’s body discovered in New Town

Police are on the scene outside a flat on East London Street following the discovery of body.

Officers have cordoned off the scene following the discovery at around 7:45am.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are currently in attendance following the discovery of a man’s body in East London Street.

“The incident was reported to police and emergency services around 7.45am on Thursday, February 22.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing, and the death is being treated as unexplained. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”