Man’s leg broken during ‘altercation’ between two groups

A MAN suffered a broken leg during an “altercation” between two groups of people in West Lothian.

Police are appealing for information following the incident at around 6.45pm on Sunday outside St Anthony’s Social Club on South Street, Armadale.

Following the incident between two groups of people, a 30-year-old man was struck in the face and fell over, breaking his leg as a result.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace everyone involved in the incident and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Kenny Alexander from Livingston CID said: “The victim has sustained a very serious injury during this incident and we are keen to trace those responsible, as well as everyone else who was present at the time.

“If you saw the altercation taking place on Sunday evening, or have any information that can assist with our ongoing investigation then please contact police immediately.”