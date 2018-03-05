Man set to appear in court charged with murder of John Lynch

A MAN is set to appear in court today charged with an alleged murder.

Police were called to Woodburn House in Dalkeith at around 12.25pm on Saturday, where a seriously injured man, John Lynch, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers charged a 45-year-old man in connection with the alleged murder.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

