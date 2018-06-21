Man slashed in unprovoked Edinburgh attack

Police are on the hunt after a man was slashed by a group of hooded thugs in the capital.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following the unprovoked assault in the Gorgie area of the city.

Slateford Road, close to where the attack took place

The incident happened around 5.30pm on Wednesday, 20 June in Stewart Terrace when a 36-year-old man was cut as he passed a group of four or five men while walking down the steps leading from Slateford Road.

The victim felt a pain in the back of his thigh and when he returned home he found he had sustained a laceration that required treatment at hospital.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The suspects are described as being in their late teens or early twenties, and wearing dark jogging bottoms and hooded tops with the hoods up.

Detective Constable Gavin Howat from Corstorphine CID said: “This seems to have been an unprovoked attack, which left the victim with a painful injury to the rear of his thigh.

“As part of our inquiries we are keen to trace the men who were passed the man as he made his way down the stairs.

“Anyone who knows who these individuals are, or who has any other information that can assist with our inquiries is asked to come forward.”

Contact Corstorphine CID via 101 and quote incident number 3327 of the 20 June. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.