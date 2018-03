Have your say

POLICE have sealed off a footpath after a man collapsed at Arthur’s Seat.

Officers were called to the scene earlier today, and a man was taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A man collapsed on Arthur’s Seat and was taken to hospital.

“We are still carrying out inquiries at the scene with the Radical Road closed off.”

