Man taken to hospital in Sighthill flats fire

A major fire broke out last night at a block of flats at Sighthill, leaving one man suffering from smoke inhalation.

Thirty-four firefighters were called to the fire at Medwin House in Sighthill at 9:33pm.

A total of six pumping appliances, a command support unit and a height appliance were in attendance at the Level 2 fire which lasted nearly two hours.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building to rescue a male who was later taken to the Royal Infirmary having suffered from smoke inhalation.

All other residents escaped the building safely.

At around ten past eleven it was confirmed that the fire was under control.

It is understood that the fire started on the 6th floor in a kitchen.

An eyewitness said: “My sister noticed smoke, so she went out to see what was happening.

“She immediately called the fire brigade and went to the console person which is in the bottom of her tower.

“There were people in the apartment. I do not know exactly how many but I know that there were people.”