Man wanted in connection with burglary and fraud incidents

CCTV images have been released of a man who police believe may be able to assist with an ongoing investigation into theft, vandalism and fraud in the Currie area.

The incidents took place in the early hours of 13 August this year at properties in the Nether Currie Crescent area.

During this time two properties were broken into and a number of personal items were stolen. A stolen bankcard was then subsequently used to make fraudulent transactions later that morning.

A further third property had a garden gate vandalised.

Officers are eager to trace a man who they believe may be able to assist with their investigations.

He is described as white, aged in his late teens to mid-20s, 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build. He has short light brown or red coloured hair, and was wearing a dark jacket, black jumper, dark trousers and dark trainers. He was carrying a black rucksack and wore sunglasses on his head.

Constable Euan Chancellor of Oxgangs Police Station said: “These incidents have been highly distressing for the victims and we’re eager to trace the man pictured. I would urge anyone who may recognise him to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1384 of 13 August 2017, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.