Man who filmed schoolgirl undressing and beat up former parter jailed

A PERVERT who was caught filming a young schoolgirl as she showered in her bathroom has been jailed.

William McKay placed a secret camera in the toilet of his then-partner and recorded her 12-year-old daughter undressing and bathing.

McKay tried to hide his disgusting behaviour by deleting the video but he was caught out after police computer experts managed to recover the images.

McKay, from Hay Drive, Edinburgh, also repeatedly battered his former lover by punching, kicking and throwing her across a room during several incidents over a five-year period.

The woman, who cannot be identified, admitted she was “delighted” as the “secretive and controlling” attacker was jailed for 22 months when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

The violent pervert was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years and handed a three-year non-harassment order against the woman and her daughter.

The court heard this was the second time dad-of-three McKay had been caught covertly recording a young girl as he was convicted of placing a recording device in the bedroom of a previous partner’s daughter in 2004.

The court heard McKay launched several attacks on the woman while they dated each other between 2011 and 2016.

The 57-year-old plumber left the woman bloodied after one vicious attack where she had her head split open while he also carried out attacks involving punching and kicking her to the body and head.

McKay also targeted the woman’s daughter with violence when he seized her by the throat, grabbed her by the hair and pinned her against furniture on two occasions at her Edinburgh home between November 2014 and November 2015.

After the couple split in 2016, police then discovered evidence that McKay had been voice recording the woman and following a search of her home, they found a camera and memory stick belonging to the pervert.

All the recordings had been deleted but following specialist analysis, the memory stick was found to contain recordings of the woman’s 12-year-old daughter undressing in the bathroom.

Solicitor Gordon Stewart, defending, said his client now “accepted responsibility for the offences” and he “acknowledges his behaviour was abusive”.

Mr Stewart added: “These are serious charges and Mr McKay is aware the court will be considering a custodial sentence.”

In jailing McKay, Sheriff Alistair Noble said: “You assaulted your partner over a period of years and these assaults involved punching and kicking and on one occasion throwing your partner across a room.

“There were several occasions she sustained injuries where she required medical treatment.

“The second charge is where you physically assaulted your partner’s daughter.

“The third charge involves you concealing a camera within a bathroom and photographing your partner’s daughter while she was showering and undressing in the bathroom.

“The purpose of you recording your partner’s daughter was so you could look at the images for sexual gratification.”

McKay admitted assaulting the woman on several occasions between September 21, 2011 and April 19, 2016 while he also pleaded to attacking the young girl on two occasions between November 28, 2014 and November 27 the following year.

He also admitted to secretly recording the girl as she undressed and used the shower between November 28, 2012 and November 27, 2015.

Following the sentencing, the assault victim, who does not wish to be identified, said McKay had been “secretive and controlling” during their relationship but that she did not believe he was capable of recording her daughter naked.

“I was very surprised at the camera incident but overall he displayed a lot of strange behaviour. He played mind games with the both of us and it is not until you look back you see the signs.

“The violence and control all started very slowly but after a while it just got all too much for me. And when I found out he had assaulted my daughter that is when I ended it all with him.

“I don’t feel guilty he is in prison now as he has put himself there. He deserves it.”