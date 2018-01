Have your say

A series of diversions for northbound traffic are set to go into action from January 8 on Pennywell Road.

The road will be closed to northbound traffic from 9.30am on Monday for resumption of gas main renewal work.

Work is expected for 3-4 weeks.

Lothian have provided a map of their diverted services.

Drivers have been urged to plan ahead and leave with extra time to take into account additional traffic as a result of the works.