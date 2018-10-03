MAP: Locations revealed for Edinburgh’s Christmas 2018

Have your say

A map showing the layout of Edinburgh’s Christmas 2018 has been revealed.

The festive event takes over the Scottish capital between 16 November and 5 January with the brand-new Silent Light headlining this year’s programme

Princes Street, Castle Street and Lothian Road will be home to a number of different events as the city prepares for the festive season.

Princes Street Gardens’ Christmas Market will also return with George Street hosting Silent Light.

There will be a return of the ice rink as well as the Rekorderlig Cider Lodge.