Map: Major road closures in Edinburgh ahead of weekend Suffragette parade

A number of roads are closed across Edinburgh on Sunday June 10 ahead of the People’s Act Procession.

Routes such as George IV bridge, Forrest Road, the Mound, North Bridge and the Royal Mile will be clossed to vehicles.

Part of South Bridge and the road leading in to Holyrood Park will also close.

The march will represent the 100th anniversary of the Representation of the People Act 1918 with thousands expected to line the streets of the Capital.

Diversions will be in place but members of the public have been urged not to travel through the city centre if possible and plan ahead.