Map: Major routes in Edinburgh closed to traffic on Clean Air Day

Cars will be banned from parts of the city centre as part of Clean Air Day.
Cars will be banned from parts of the city centre as part of Clean Air Day.
Major routes throughout Edinburgh are set to close on Thursday June 21 as part of Clean Air Day.

As part of Clean Air Day, a number of routes will be closed to traffic (except cyclists) as part of the environmental campaign.

Major routes will be closed for Clean Air Day. Map via @edintravel

The Mound/Hanover street will be closed between Market Street and George Street from 9:30am to 12:30pm.

Mound Place will be closed for an hour from 9:30am.

Meanwhile, George Street between Hanover Street and St Andrew Square will be closed from 9:30am on June 21 to midday on Friday 22nd.

Traffic will also be held at Princes Street to allow safe passage between the Mound and Hanover Street.