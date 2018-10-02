Map reveals proposed sites for electric charging points in Edinburgh

A map has outlined the proposed sites for electric charging points in and around Edinburgh.

The city council’s Transport and Environment Committee will this Thursday consider approving a business case to roll out improved electric vehicle infrastructure across Edinburgh with a £3.3 million price-tag.

n order to provide the new charging points, £1.1m will be needed by 2020 and a further £2.2m by 2023 along with substantial annual running costs. The council hopes to generate an estimated £1.3m a year from motorists paying to charge their vehicles. The business case suggests a 20p per kWh fee for all users along with a 30p connection fee for residents and business, £1 for taxis and private hire cars and £2 at park and ride sites.

Under the plans, an additional 211 charging points installed by 2023 made up of 111 fast chargers, 23 rapid chargers and 77 slow chargers. By 2020, an extra 69 charging points will be needed in phase one of the project. A total of 68 locations for multiple charging points have been identified across the Capital, to create strategic charging hubs.

There are currently 715 electric vehicles registered by residents of Edinburgh, with around 40 public charge points already installed and registered on the ChargePlace Scotland network.