Map: The roads closed around Murrayfield ahead of The Rolling Stones gig

Thousands of fans are to descend on Murrayfield this weekend ahead of The Rolling Stones gig.

And it appears that the Capital has Stones fever with a plane, fit with the Tongue and Lip Design made famous by John Pasche, touched down in the Capital ahead of the Stones gig on Saturday.

The band are set to play Murrayfield this weekend, their seventh appearance in Edinburgh.

With a number of other events planned in the Capital, such as the Moonwalk and Processions on Sunday, a number of traffic flow measures are in place.

A number of roads are closed entirely, with certain routes shut from certain times.

Drivers and commuters have been urged to follow transport updates directly, including updates from @edintravel

Closed from 1pm-11:30pm on June 9.

Roseburn Street In its entirety (local access until 4pm)

Riversdale Bridge In its entirety

Russell Road In its entirety

Roseburn Terrace In its entirety

Closed on June 9th from 10pm - 12.15am 10th June

West Coates In its entirety

Douglas Crescent At Douglas Gardens

Eglinton Crescent / Glencairn Crescent At Palmerston Place

Grosvenor Crescent / Lansdowne Crescent At Palmerston Place

Rosebury Crescent Between Haymarket Terrace and Lansdowne Crescent

Grosvenor Gardens In its entirety

Grosvenor Street At West Maitland Street

Magdala Crescent Between West Coates and Eglinton Crescent

Magdala Mews In its entirety

Eglinton Crescent Between Magdala Crescent and Coates Gardens

Corstorphine Road Eastbound from Ellersly Road (except public transport buses)

Murrayfield Road Between Ellersly Road and Corstorphine

Road (except public transport buses)

Haymarket Terrace In its entirety (except trams)

Haymarket Yards In its entirety (except trams)

West Approach Road / Westfield Road

Between entrance to Sainsbury’s and slip road at Dundee Street

West Maitland Street Torphichen Street to Hay