Meadows deli becomes second business hit by lone grifter

A CONMAN targeting Capital businesses with a slight-of-hand scam has struck again.

The lone operator has been caught on camera at a Meadows deli after trying the same trick at a Leith Walk pet shop.

...and earlier at Dofos

He swiftly swaps large notes in change for smaller denominations while staff are distracted before trying to convince employees to hand over more cash.

His latest swoop, on Hugo Victor Deli in Melville Terrace, saw him sidle off with £10 on Friday afternoon.

Footage captured on the sandwich shop’s CCTV shows the man paying for an Orangina at the case desk with a £20 note.

When handed the change, he quickly stashes £10 in his back pocket before confronting a confused member of staff.

“My flustered member of staff gives hi another £10 and he has the brass neck to put change in the tip box,” said Hugo Victor owner Karol Rzepkowski, 54.

“I didn’t call police for £10 because they’ve got enough on their plates,” he added.

Mr Rzepkowski contacted the Evening News after reading our story yesterday about the man trying the same trick at Dofos Pet Shop.

He was thwarted by owner Craig Davidson, 23, who refused to hand over any more money until he checked CCTV - at which point the man left the store.