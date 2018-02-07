Men charged over drug haul after Cockenzie house break-in

Have your say

TWO men have been charged over a series of thefts linked to a break-in at a house in Cockenzie.

Raids were carried out by police at two addresses following a break-in at The Chimneys on Sunday.

Police said the raids were carried out at properties on Winton Park and Links Road in Cockenzie and Port Seton.

Officers said they had recovered stolen property as well as quantities of heroin and ‘crack’ cocaine.

The men, both aged 35, were also charged with thefts from a car and of electricity.

They will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Chief Inspector Matthew Paden, Local Area Commander for East Lothian, said: “Tackling housebreaking remains a key priority and we are committed to working to bring offenders to justice.

“We are continuing to provide communities with all the relevant crime prevention and home security..”

