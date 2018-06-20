Men who robbed 14-year-old in city centre jailed

Two men who robbed a teenage boy in Edinburgh’s city centre have been jailed.

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday 20th June, Alan Elder and Paul Stirling were jailed for eight months and twelve months respectively, following the incident, which took place on 11th December 2017.

The 14-year-old victim had been walking alone along Lauriston Place towards South Bridges when Elder (30) and Stirling (35) engaged him in conversation before stealing his mobile phone, jewellery, jacket and headphones as they reached Niddry Street.

As a result of inquiries conducted by Gayfield CID the pair were identified as being responsible and subsequently arrested before being found guilty of robbery on Monday 4th June.

Detective Constable Stevie Herd from Gayfield CID said: “Alan Elder and Paul Stirling deliberately targeted their young victim, believing him to be vulnerable and intimidated him before stealing his property.

“Through our inquiries we were able to establish their involvement and bring them to court, where they have now been given custodial sentences.

“Tackling acquisitive crime is one of our top priorities and all offences of this nature are investigated thoroughly to bring those responsible to justice.”