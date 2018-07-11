Midnight lifeboat rescue operation in Dunbar was false alarm

Dunbar’s lifeboats were launched shortly after midnight on Wednesday July 11 after UK Coastguard received reports that a red distress flare had been sighted at Ravenshugh Sands.

Two fishermen called 999 after spotting the flare. Two lifeboats were dispatched and conducted a coordinated search of the area, along with shore-based teams from Dunbar and North Berwick Coastguards.

After conducting inquiries near St Baldred’s Cradle, North Berwick Coastguard Rescue team established that some campers had set off the flare after finding it.

All assets were then stood down.

The public are advised that if you find a flare or suspicious item on the coastline call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

It is not only a criminal offence to misuse flares, but by doing so can place numerous people at risk when searching in the hours of darkness on both land and sea.