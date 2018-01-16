‘Minimal delays’ at Edinburgh Airport after morning snowfall

Edinburgh Airport has said its flights are back on track after experiencing “minimal delays” following this morning’s snowfall.

It comes as large parts of Scotland woke up to a blanket of snow as temperatures plunged to sub-zero temperatures overnight.

Blustery snow showers are expected to continue throughout the day, with a yellow warning of snow issued by the Met Office currently in place until Wednesday evening.

Drivers on the M8 were faced with hazardous conditions this morning as the snow reduced visibility, with traffic restrictions in place at the Kingston bridge western approach.

Snow was also falling on the Edinburgh City Bypass, with Transport Scotland reporting it had four gritters in operation on the route.