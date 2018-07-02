Missing Burdiehouse man Michael Mackinnon traced

Missing Burdiehouse man Michael Mackinnon has been traced, police have confirmed.

The 34-year-old was last seen around 10.30pm yesterday in the Burdiehouse area.

Concerns had been raised for Michael’s welfare, but he was traced safely in the area around 12.30pm today.

Police have issued a statement thanking those who shared and supported their earlier appeal for information.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE