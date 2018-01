Have your say

POLICE in Edinburgh have confirmed that missing person Tracy Simpson has been found.

Tracy, 42, vanished from the Astley Ainsley at Grange Loan on Thursday but has now been found safe.

Concerns had been growing for Ms Simpson who had missed two insulin injections and had no medication on her.

She was found at around 3pm this afternoon in Bonnyrigg High Street. She is now with officers and receiving medical attention.

Police have issued a statement thanking those who assisted with their appeal.