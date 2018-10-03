Missing father last seen by girlfriend thought to have travelled to Edinburgh

A family have issued a desperate appeal to find a missing father who has been spotted in Edinburgh.

Ryan Warner (24) was last seen by his girlfriend in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, at 6am on Monday.

Members of his family believe that he has since travelled to Edinburgh and have issued anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

Publishing the appeal on social media, police said Ryan is believed to be on foot and was wearing a black Puffa-style jacket, black shorts and Nike trainers and possibly carrying a drawstring bag.

It is understood that CCTV footage captured Ryan getting off an Edinburgh bus at around 10pm last night.

His girlfriend, Sarah Louise Dox, has issued a heartfelt plea for his safe return.

She said: “The amount of people who care about him is unreal. If only he could see how much support there is out there for him.”

Sarah says Ryan called his mother this morning from an Edinburgh number but put the phone down.

She said her boyfriend is vulnerable and suffers from mental health issues.

Ms Dox added that Ryan’s sudden disappearance has affected their two-year-old son.

“We’re all just missing him like mad and Oscar is shouting for his daddy,” Sarah added.